KKR takes action against staff charged under Penal Code

KUALA LUMPUR: The Works Ministry (KKR) has confirmed that it will take disciplinary action against one of its civil servants recently charged under the Penal Code.

The case, involving an administrative assistant accused of outraging a female student’s modesty, was brought before a Magistrate’s Court here on July 25.

In a statement issued today, KKR stated that its Disciplinary Board will convene to ensure the legal process proceeds without interference.

The ministry emphasised adherence to the Public Officers (Conduct and Discipline) Regulations 1993.

“KKR will not compromise on any misconduct that could tarnish the image of the public service and the ministry. Internally, we continue to implement awareness, education and intervention programmes as preventive measures,“ the ministry said.

The accused, who pleaded not guilty, faces charges under Section 509 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum penalty of five years’ imprisonment, a fine, or both.

KKR has refrained from further comment, citing respect for the ongoing court proceedings and the rights of all involved parties. – Bernama