KL Customs seizes 32 imported cars worth RM8.45 million for violations

KUALA LUMPUR: The Customs Department has seized 32 imported vehicles of various makes worth over RM8.45 million for breaching licensed warehouse conditions.

Kuala Lumpur Customs director Wan Norizan Wan Daud stated that the seizure resulted from a special operation called Ops Purple conducted between 29 July and 7 August.

The operation targeted two licensed warehouses in Setapak and Sungai Penchala, Damansara.

Checks revealed that warehouse operators failed to comply with licensing conditions under Section 65(2) and Section 65(5) of the Customs Act 1967.

A total of 32 imported vehicles had been kept beyond the permitted 48-month period.

The estimated value of the seized vehicles was RM3.08 million, while the total import duty and tax involved was estimated at RM5.38 million.

Investigations revealed the modus operandi involved abuse of duty exemption facilities under Section 4 of the Customs Act 1967.

The case is being investigated under Section 135(1)(d) for storing or possessing uncustomed goods or prohibited imported goods.

Kuala Lumpur Customs will continue strengthening enforcement measures to curb non-compliance and uphold warehouse integrity.

From January to August 2025, Kuala Lumpur Customs recorded 353 cases of various seizures worth RM72.12 million.

These seizures involved estimated duties and taxes amounting to RM31.61 million.

The highest seizures involved alcoholic beverages worth RM11.48 million across 77 cases.

This was followed by imported steel without permits worth RM8.88 million in 10 cases.

Cannabis flower seizures accounted for 25 cases worth RM8.67 million.

A total of 159 cases involved seizures of white cigarettes and kretek worth RM6.71 million.

One case involved a drone without an import permit worth RM1.56 million.

Eighty-one other cases involved various goods worth RM53.3 million.

Wan Norizan urged the public not to engage in smuggling activities that cause national revenue losses.

She emphasized that smuggling threatens public safety and well-being.

The public can provide information on smuggling activities through the Customs Toll-Free Line at 1-800-88-8855.

Informants may also contact the nearest Customs office with guaranteed confidentiality. – Bernama