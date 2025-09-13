KL police issue 11,984 warnings in road safety operation OP PUU

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have issued 11,984 warning notices to road users during the advocacy phase of Operation Compliance with the Law (OP PUU) since it began on September 6.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Fadil Marsus stated that the operation targets minor road offences commonly committed by motorists.

He emphasised that obeying these minor laws reflects societal ethics and discipline while serving everyone’s benefit.

The advocacy phase will continue until a later announced date before immediate summonses are issued to all traffic offenders in Kuala Lumpur.

Primary offences include pedestrians not using overhead bridges or zebra crossings and failing to obey traffic lights.

Police are also focusing on drivers causing traffic obstructions and stopping beyond white lines at intersections.

Motorcyclists without helmets and those using modified exhausts are similarly being targeted.

The operation currently covers areas under the Dang Wangi District Police Headquarters administration.

It will expand to other police district areas throughout Kuala Lumpur in due course.

Fadil stressed that authorities will not compromise with any road users committing traffic offences.

He urged public cooperation to ensure smooth traffic flow and everyone’s safety on the roads.

The operation involves the Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department.

They receive assistance from the Road Transport Department, Kuala Lumpur City Hall, and the Department of Environment.

Fadil personally participated in the operation around Bukit Bintang last night.

He took the opportunity to advise several road users who had committed traffic offences during the operation. – Bernama