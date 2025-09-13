Rachel Arnold and Aira Azman advance to Egyptian Open second round

NATIONAL squash player Rachel Arnold secured her place in the second round of the Egyptian Open 2025 after a hard-fought victory over compatriot Aifa Azman in a five-game thriller.

Rachel staged a strong comeback after losing the opening game to seal a 3-2 victory with scores of 9-11, 11-5, 11-5, 11-13, and 12-10.

She will next face Egypt’s Salma Hany in her second-round match later today.

Earlier, Aifa’s younger sister Aira Azman produced an impressive comeback to defeat Egypt’s Nadine Shahin 3-2 with scores of 6-11, 9-11, 11-3, 11-7, and 11-3.

Aira’s victory sets up a second-round clash against world number three Hania El Hammamy of Egypt.

Malaysia’s campaign suffered a setback when Aina Amani bowed out after losing 2-3 to Scotland’s Georgia Adderley with scores of 11-7, 11-5, 4-11, 8-11, and 7-11.

National number one S. Sivasangari received a first-round bye and will begin her campaign in the second round against Egypt’s Nour Heikal.

In the men’s competition, national ace Ng Eain Yow will start his campaign with a second-round match against local player Kareem El Torkey. – Bernama