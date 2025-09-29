KL police to begin issuing summonses under Ops PUU from October 1

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police will begin issuing summonses to traffic offenders in the federal capital under Ops Patuh Undang-undang starting October 1.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Fadil Marsus said the enforcement would be conducted around the clock to ensure public compliance with traffic regulations.

He stated that this enforcement programme would not last just two or three weeks but would continue throughout the year across Kuala Lumpur.

Fadil added that the advocacy phase of Ops PUU began on September 6 as an initiative to raise public awareness without issuing summonses.

He explained that a positive approach was adopted to educate and foster good relations with the community during the advocacy period.

Fadil revealed that nearly 70,000 advocacy notices had been issued in several key areas of the capital since the initiative was launched.

The most common traffic offences included causing traffic obstruction and parking in prohibited areas.

Other frequent offences involved crossing the white line and failing to stop at red lights.

Minor offences such as not wearing or improperly fastening motorcycle helmets were also common according to police observations. – Bernama