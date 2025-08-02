KL Scouts key to strengthening social ecosystem says Dr Zaliha

KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur Scouts Movement (KLScouts) has significant potential as a strategic partner in reinforcing the city’s social ecosystem, according to Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

She emphasised that the extensive network and experience of the Scouts Association of Malaysia (PPM) can be systematically leveraged to implement social intervention policies, particularly through initiatives like the Human Endeavour Program (PUJI).

“KLScouts’ membership has surpassed 14,000, making it a vital asset in tackling urban social challenges such as character development, fostering a service-oriented mindset, and teaching leadership through action,“ she said during the Kuala Lumpur Scouts Association of Malaysia Medal and King’s Scout Badge Award Ceremony.

Dr Zaliha noted that platforms like KLScouts facilitate stronger connections between community movements and national policies, especially in addressing unity challenges in the capital.

“Kuala Lumpur serves as a real-world testing ground for unity and solidarity. It mirrors Malaysia’s diversity, where complexities of religion, race, and culture coexist, presenting both challenges and opportunities,“ she added.

She stressed that scouting activities go beyond co-curricular engagements, playing a crucial role in holistic personal development. Dr Zaliha also expressed optimism about KLScouts’ expanded involvement in urban social development policies through collaborations.

“I hope tonight’s cooperation will lead to more strategic participation of KLScouts in shaping and executing social development policies in the capital,“ she said.

The ceremony honoured 43 recipients of the King’s Scout Certificate, six with the Scouts Association of Malaysia Medal, 79 with the Chief Scout Commissioner’s Certificate of Commendation, and 100 with the Wangsa Wilayah Certificate. Additionally, the 40th Anniversary Commemorative Medal of the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur Scout Council was launched, marking four decades of the organisation’s establishment. - Bernama