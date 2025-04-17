KUALA LUMPUR: The Kuala Lumpur Tower, which is temporarily closed from today for maintenance works and to resolve safety issues, will be reopened as soon as possible.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said the telecommunications tower would be promptly opened to visitors after the two key aspects are resolved by the new concessionaire, LSH Service Master Sdn Bhd (LSHSM).

“The new concessionaire requires a little time to implement the relevant work thoroughly to ensure the safety of visitors,” said Fahmi, who is also the MADANI Government spokesperson.

He said this at the weekly media conference at Angkasapuri here today, which was also attended by Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching, and Communications Ministry secretary-general Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa.

Fahmi said that a team from the ministry visited the KL Tower recently and found that a lot of things, including the kitchen utensils at the revolving restaurant, are not in good condition for visitors.

“In addition, there are also safety-related aspects that are concerning and immediate action is required, among them being the railing at the deck that had been lowered,” he said.

Commenting on the status of the 205 staff from the previous concessionaire, Menara Kuala Lumpur Sdn Bhd (MKLSB), Fahmi said that 193 of them had accepted the job offer from LSHSM.

“Based on the notice of termination of service (to MKLSB staff) on Dec 18 last year, all 205 employees ended their service on March 31, which was the first day of Hari Raya. The ministry had asked the new company (LSHSM) to take in all these workers because they have been working at the KL Tower for years and are very experienced.

“One of the main conditions in the offer to the 205 employees is that LSHSM must offer them salaries that are no less favourable than what they were paid by the previous company,” he said.

The Communications Ministry said in a statement yesterday that the KL Tower would be temporarily closed starting today for the safety and comfort of visitors, and to allow the new management to carry out maintenance and improvement works.