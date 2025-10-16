KL welfare department rescues 545 homeless in city hotspot operations

KUALA LUMPUR: The KL Strike Force operation has rescued 545 individuals including 180 foreigners from homelessness in the federal capital between February and early this morning.

Federal Territories Social Welfare Department director Che Samsuzuki Che Noh stated the sixth operation this year targeted strategic city centre locations including transportation hubs and commercial areas.

He identified 16 homeless hotspots including the UTC Pudu pedestrian bridge, Bukit Bintang, Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman, Masjid Jamek and Jalan Imbi.

“This operation aims to foster a more conducive environment and safeguard the country’s image in the eyes of the international community,“ he told reporters at the operation site early this morning.

He explained that addressing homelessness requires continuous efforts as some cases recur due to lack of family support or other social challenges.

“In terms of food, clothing and basic needs, they are not neglected,“ he said.

He added that safety, health and the country’s image are aspects that must be addressed collectively.

Che Samsuzuki confirmed that every rescued individual will be screened by various agencies including police, Federal Territories Department, City Hall, Health Ministry and Anti-Drugs Agency.

The sixth operation from 10 pm yesterday to 8 am today rescued 101 individuals including 27 foreign nationals.

Among those rescued were Kumar, 59, and Daud, 45, who became homeless due to unstable income and inability to afford better housing.

“Tonight, I’m grateful that JKM came to help... at least I no longer have to sleep on the sidewalk and have a chance to start a new job,“ said Kumar from Kuala Selangor.

Daud from Perak said his life changed after being abandoned by friends who came with him to the capital before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I used to do contract work, then collected cans because I had no choice,“ he said.

He revealed he was once detained for sleeping in front of a shop but released after his urine test came back negative.

“I hope JKM’s help this time can change my life,“ he added. – Bernama