KLIA achieves global departure efficiency with airspace enhancements

KUALA LUMPUR: The Kuala Lumpur International Airport has achieved global standards in departure efficiency through significant airspace enhancements.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia confirmed this major milestone in Malaysia’s air traffic management capabilities.

CAAM successfully conducted Simultaneous Independent Parallel Departure Operations on KLIA’s triple runway system.

This achievement marks a new benchmark in operational excellence for the aviation authority.

The operation allows aircraft to depart simultaneously and independently from all three parallel runways.

This enables three take-offs at the same time without any sequencing delays.

The procedure incorporates strict separation standards and advanced air traffic management systems.

It ensures the highest levels of safety while significantly reducing delays.

The system also optimises traffic flow and dramatically increases departure capacity.

This initiative builds upon the earlier Simultaneous Independent Parallel Approach Operations Based on Flight Direction.

That enhancement was introduced in October 2024 and revolutionized arrival procedures.

Both enhancements streamline aircraft arrival and departure routes within the Kuala Lumpur Terminal Manoeuvring Area.

This area serves as a critical hub for Malaysian and regional airspace operations.

Performance data from May 2025 shows KLIA recorded an 86.54 per cent departure route efficiency.

This slightly exceeds the global benchmark of 86.34 per cent for major international airports.

Despite a 15 per cent increase in air traffic volume since October 2024, the airport achieved additional improvements.

Arrival route efficiency saw a 1.34 per cent enhancement during the same period.

CAAM chief executive officer Datuk Captain Norazman Mahmud emphasized the significance of these advancements.

These developments demonstrate CAAM’s commitment to innovation, safety, and efficiency in Malaysian airspace management.

By adopting international best practices and advanced procedures, Malaysia positions itself as a regional leader.

Malaysia is establishing itself as a frontrunner in regional air traffic management excellence.

CAAM will continue close collaboration with Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad and airline partners.

This ensures that improvements in airspace operations translate to ground efficiency gains.

The authority will maintain close monitoring of the initiative’s performance and implementation.

Expansion plans include rolling out these improvements across Malaysia’s national airspace system.

This supports growing aviation demand and strengthens industry confidence nationwide.

These enhancements reinforce Malaysia’s position as a leading regional aviation hub. - Bernama