KLIA border sweep stops 131 foreigners with shaky travel claims

SEPANG: Over a hundred travellers were turned away at KLIA after failing to meet basic entry rules- from dodgy hotel bookings to arriving with barely enough cash to last a week.

The Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) denied entry to 131 foreign nationals at Terminal 1 after they failed to meet Malaysia’s entry requirements last Friday (July 11).

The operation, which took place between 3pm and 10pm, involved the screening of more than 300 foreign nationals at the International Arrival Hall and Departure Gates C1 to C37.

Of those screened, 96 men from Bangladesh, 30 men from Pakistan, and five Indonesian nationals- comprising four men and one woman- were found to have breached the stipulated entry conditions.

The entire operation was conducted in a controlled and professional manner.

Identified violations included suspicious accommodation bookings, failure to report to Immigration counters, and insufficient financial means to support their stay.

Financial shortcomings were a key indicator of questionable intent.

“For example, some individuals claimed they intended to stay in Malaysia for a month but were carrying only around RM500, raising serious doubts about the legitimacy of their visit.

“This aligns with international immigration principles, which require visitors to demonstrate they will not become a burden to the host country,” AKPS said in a statement today.

The KLIA branch of AKPS reiterated that the safety and sovereignty of Malaysia’s borders remain a top priority.

“Any attempts to enter the country using falsified documents or under suspicious pretences will be met with firm action and zero compromise.

“Therefore, all foreign visitors are advised to ensure that their travel documents, accommodation arrangements, and financial resources are complete, genuine, and reasonable before arriving in Malaysia.”