KLIA immigration officers arrested in RM400,000 bribery probe

KUANTAN: Two Immigration officers stationed at Kuala Lumpur International Airport face corruption charges following their arrest in a major bribery investigation.

The suspects allegedly received approximately RM400,000 to facilitate unauthorized entry for foreigners bypassing standard immigration checks.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission officers apprehended both men during simultaneous operations in Nilai and Johor Bahru on Monday.

Both suspects, aged in their 40s and holding KP1 and KP2 grades, served at KLIA’s separate terminals.

A source revealed the arrests targeted a sophisticated counter setting syndicate operating at both KLIA terminals from 2022 to 2024.

This syndicate allegedly collected hundreds of thousands in ringgit to bypass mandatory entry procedures for foreign nationals.

Following the arrests, MACC officials seized substantial cash amounts and froze multiple bank accounts connected to the suspects.

The Magistrate’s Court granted a seven-day remand order for both officers until August 26 to facilitate further investigation.

Pahang MACC director Mohd Shukor Mahmud confirmed the ongoing investigation under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009.

He stated that investigators are working to identify additional individuals potentially involved in the syndicate’s operations. - Bernama