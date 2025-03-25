KLIA targeted in cyber breach: Authorities on high alert

PETALING JAYA: A cybersecurity breach targeting KL International Airport’s (KLIA) computer systems was detected on March 23, Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) has confirmed.

The revelation follows remarks by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, exposing the severity of the threat.

In a joint statement with the National Cyber Security Agency (NACSA), MAHB assured that an immediate investigation was launched, with authorities, including the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM), swiftly notified.

NACSA chief executive Dr Megat Zuhairy Megat Tajuddin reassured the public that KLIA’s operations remain unaffected.

“We have been closely monitoring developments since receiving Malaysia Airports’ report on March 23.

“We understand that operations at KLIA remain unaffected, and we will continue to oversee the situation while providing necessary support to Malaysia Airports,” he said.

Malaysia Airports managing director Datuk Mohd Izani Ghani reaffirmed that safeguarding airport operations remains the organisation’s top priority.

“Malaysia Airports assures all stakeholders that ensuring smooth airport operations is our primary focus. We are working closely with our airport partners to maintain seamless flight operations and passenger processing,” he stated.

He stressed the critical importance of protecting the airport’s systems.

“Our technical and operational teams are actively monitoring the situation and implementing necessary measures to safeguard infrastructure and ensure an uninterrupted passenger experience,” he added.

Earlier today, Anwar revealed that a hacker had attempted to extort US$10 million from the government following the cyberattack on MAHB’s digital infrastructure.

However, he firmly stated that the government had immediately ruled out any possibility of complying with the demand.

The prime minister emphasised the urgency of strengthening Malaysia’s cybersecurity defences.

“This incident underscores the need to allocate more resources to the police and Bank Negara Malaysia to bolster our defences against cyber threats,” he said.

Earlier this month, Anwar also expressed confidence in Malaysia’s preparedness to combat both current and emerging cyber threats.