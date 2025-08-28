KLIA2 power outage unacceptable, minister demands immediate report

SEPANG: Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook has declared today’s power blackout at Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 2 completely unacceptable due to its impact on the country’s image.

The incident occurred while Loke was at KLIA2 for the launch of “Tap, Travel and Discover” by gateway@klia2.

He stated that in the public transport sector, any technical disruption lasting more than 15 minutes is considered a major disruption, especially at the country’s main gateway.

“As usual, I arrived (at the event) 15 minutes early. I arrived at 2.10 pm but the programme could not commence until 2.35 pm, I found that there was a power outage that lasted almost 20 minutes.

“What happened was unacceptable,“ he said.

Loke discovered that many electrical systems were not working, including the terminal going dark, escalators stalled, although the information boards were still working.

“Things like these give a very bad image to our country. The backup system should be working, but why was it not activated? There must be answers,“ he said.

He has instructed the management of Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) and gateway@klia2 to prepare a full report within 24 hours and present the cause of the outage.

“I have a Cabinet meeting tomorrow, and a post-Cabinet (Ministry of Transport) meeting in the afternoon and I do not want to hear any excuses or accusations. I want a solution and a guarantee that this matter will not happen again,“ he said.

Earlier, an electrical outage caused congestion in the escalator area and disrupted activities at shopping premises. – Bernama