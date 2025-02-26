KUALA LUMPUR: The Kuala Lumpur Tourism Association (KLTA) has called for stronger collaboration among industry players to ensure Kuala Lumpur remains a top global travel destination, especially in preparation for Visit Malaysia 2026.

Kuala Lumpur Tourism Association president Syed Azhar Syed Nadzir emphasised the importance of partnerships in creating a sustainable tourism ecosystem.

“Tourism is not a single-player industry. It is a network of interconnected businesses, services and experiences that come together to create lasting memories for visitors,“ he said during his opening address at the KLTA Tourism Industry Networking Event, here today.

The event was also attended by esteemed partners including Department of Culture, Arts, Tourism and Sports, Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) director Naquib Hamdan, Domestic & Events, Tourism Malaysia senior director Datin Rafidah Idris and more than 400 industry stakeholders representing hotels, travel agencies, attractions and the transportation sector.

Furthermore, Syed Azhar mentioned that today’s event is also part of KLTA’s ongoing efforts to strengthen ties between members and non-members from relevant tourism sectors.

“KLTA adalah platform untuk semua, daripada kedai kopi yang kecil sehingga pusat beli-belah utama seperti KLCC dan Pavilion. Malah hospital seperti KPJ dan Ampang Puteri juga merupakan ahli persatuan kami,“ he said to Bernama.

As Kuala Lumpur gears up for Visit Malaysia 2026, KLTA is actively working with government agencies such as DBKL and the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) to transform the city into a world-class hub in all aspects.

“Just like today’s networking theme, Embracing 2026 towards Visit Malaysia 2026, we also cooperate with government agencies to prepare Kuala Lumpur before 2026 as a world class city in all aspects.

“That’s why today we can see the Kuala Lumpur police, DBKL and Tourism Malaysia here. This is a form of close public-private sector partnership,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hanafi Rosdi, a choreographer at On Stage Production who attended the event said that the event created an opportunity for him to collaborate with key players in the tourism industry to further promote Malaysian culture to international tourists.

“This event helps us to present ideas to local and foreign tourism companies,” he said.

Hanafi also noted that expanding cultural tourism could provide more income opportunities for local performers, benefiting both the creative industry and the tourism sector.