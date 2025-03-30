IPOH: The Road Transport Department (JPJ) is conducting an Inspection and Safety Audit (JISA) on the trailer company involved in the fatal accident at KM58.1 of the North-South Expressway (PLUS), near Kluang, which claimed five lives last Thursday.

JPJ director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli said that the investigation aims to determine whether the company complied with the technical requirements outlined in the JISA report.

He added that the probe was initiated immediately after the accident, in accordance with the Land Public Transport Act 2010 (Act 715) and the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333).

“As of now, we have yet to obtain any conclusive findings, and we are also awaiting the police report on the incident,” he said.

“Once the investigation is fully completed, JPJ will submit all reports to the Deputy Public Prosecutor for further action.

He said this at a press conference on the Bus Monitoring and Inspection Operation, held in conjunction with Aidilfitri 2025, at the Amanjaya Terminal, here, last night.

Also present were JPJ senior enforcement director Muhammad Kifli Ma Hassan and Perak JPJ director Mohammad Yusoff Abustan.

On March 28, Transport Minister Anthony Loke stressed that a thorough and transparent investigation would be conducted into the fatal accident at KM58.1 of the PLUS Expressway, last Thursday, which claimed five lives.

Meanwhile, Aedy Fadly said that checks found that the trailer driver involved had four prior records, including two with the police.

“JPJ records show that the driver committed technical offences between 2017 and 2022, but all have since been resolved.

“Among these were two offences for failing to comply with periodic inspection notices, as well as violations for carrying an unsecured load, and transporting cargo protruding beyond the vehicle’s body,” he said.