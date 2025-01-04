SERDANG: The gas pipeline fire incident on Jalan Putra Harmoni, Putra Heights, Subang Jaya has not involved any fatalities so far, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

He said all 104 victims, including children, who are still being treated in four public hospitals and five private hospitals, are in stable condition.

“All the victims are stable, they are not in the intensive care unit (ICU), only in regular wards or surgical wards and none are on ventilators (breathing assistance devices).

“However, there are victims who suffered second- and third-degree burns,“ he told reporters at Sultan Idris Shah Hospital here where some of the victims are receiving treatment.

Earlier, Dzulkefly accompanied the Prime Minister’s wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, to visit the affected victims in the hospital ward.

Dzulkefly said that the public, especially those living near the incident site, are advised to seek treatment as soon as possible if they experience symptoms such as difficulty breathing, headaches and burn marks.

“Do not hesitate and immediately go to the health facility for an examination,“ he said.

In addition, Dzulkefly said that so far, there have been no patients experiencing shortness of breath symptoms at public health facilities.

He said his department has not yet been able to identify the gas inhaled by the fire victims and said the matter is not under the jurisdiction of the Health Ministry.

Earlier, Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, in a Facebook post, said that the fire was completely extinguished at 3.45 pm today.

Meanwhile, Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director of operations Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar said the fire, which involved a gas pipe leak with an estimated length of 500 metres, occurred near a public housing area.