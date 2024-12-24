PUTRAJAYA: The Road Transport Department (JPJ) has initiated a comprehensive investigation and safety audit on the vehicle companies involved in the fatal accident at KM204 of the North-South Expressway (PLUS) northbound in Melaka last night.

Its director-general, Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli, said the investigation focuses on various safety aspects, particularly technical issues.

He said the department is deeply concerned about the rising trend of accidents involving commercial vehicles that result in fatalities and would intensify enforcement, especially concerning technical violations.

“JPJ will enhance collaboration with the National Anti-Drug Agency to conduct drug abuse checks on drivers and review periodic inspection procedures for commercial vehicles performed by the Computerised Vehicle Inspection Centre (Puspakom) or other appointed centres,” he said in a statement today.

In addition, he said JPJ would work closely with enforcement agencies, such as the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry and local authorities, to inspect registered workshops and monitor illegal workshops suspected of renting equipment for vehicle inspection purposes.

Aedy Fadly said JPJ would also reassess and enhance training courses for commercial vehicle drivers, incorporating elements of compliance and technical knowledge before certificates are issued.

“All commercial vehicle drivers are urged to be responsible by always adhering to road regulations.

“The year 2025 will be designated as the year of enforcement, with zero tolerance for technical offences,” he added.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke had earlier instructed JPJ to immediately investigate the cause of the fatal accident and take appropriate action against the trailer and bus operators involved.

The crash, involving a tour bus, two lorries, a car and a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV), claimed seven lives, including five members of a family, and left 33 others injured.

The deceased comprised the driver and four passengers of the MPV, as well as the driver and one passenger of the bus.

