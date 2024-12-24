PUTRAJAYA: Initial investigations by authorities have revealed that the fatal accident at KM 204 of the North-South Expressway (PLUS) northbound in Melaka, which resulted in seven fatalities and 33 injuries, was caused by a dislodged tyre from a trailer lorry, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

In a statement issued today, Loke explained that the tour bus, ferrying 27 passengers, attempted to avoid the tyre but tragically lost control, skidding into oncoming traffic and colliding with three other vehicles.

Following the incident, Loke instructed the Road Transport Department (JPJ) to immediately investigate the cause of the accident and to take appropriate action against the lorry and bus companies.

“JPJ will continue to enforce stringent and integrated measures on heavy commercial vehicles, ensuring adherence to safety protocols at all times to protect the safety of all road users,” he said.

Loke also extended his deepest condolences to the families of the victims who lost their lives in the devastating accident, which occurred around 8.45 pm last night.

The tragic crash claimed the lives of seven individuals, including five members of a family. The victims included the driver and four passengers of the multi-purpose vehicle (MPV), as well as the bus driver and one of the bus passengers.

