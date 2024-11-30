KM35 OF Jalan Gua Musang-Jeli closed due to land subsidence - Police

GUA MUSANG: The Jalan Gua Musang-Jeli stretch at KM 35 near Kampung Jerek heading towards Jelawang has been closed to all vehicles following a 15-metre-long land subsidence last night.

Gua Musang district police chief Supt Sik Choon Foo said the incident was likely caused by continuous rain since yesterday afternoon.

“The Public Works Department (JKR) conducted monitoring and assessments last night, resulting in the road’s closure.

“We are concerned about underground water movement and are awaiting JKR’s evaluation to determine whether the road is safe for use,” he said when contacted today.

He advised road users to take an alternative route via Jalan Jelawang-Sungai Sam to reach Gua Musang.

According to Sik, early signs of the subsidence were detected at 10 am yesterday, but the road remained open as it was still passable.

“Authorities took precautionary measures by placing warning cones and landslide warning signs to alert motorists,” he said, adding that continuous monitoring will be conducted to prevent untoward incidents.