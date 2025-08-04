KMJG 2025 convoy spreads National Day spirit in Penang

NIBONG TEBAL: The 2025 Kembara Merdeka Jalur Gemilang (KMJG) convoy continued its mission to ignite National Month celebrations as it arrived in Penang today. Led by the Penang Information Department (JaPen), the convoy featured 40 vehicles and 100 participants from various government agencies.

Penang JaPen director Hasmiza Hussin said the convoy included representatives from the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), Malaysian Broadcasting Department, Finas, MCMC, J-KOM, and Pos Malaysia. Other participants came from Perkeso, PTPTN, EPF, and the Northern V-Strom Owners (NVO) Motor Club.

“The two-day journey covers 170 kilometres, stopping at key locations across five Penang districts. The first checkpoint was Sungai Acheh Jamek Mosque in Seberang Perai Selatan before moving to Seberang Perai Tengah,” she said.

The convoy will proceed to SMK Batu Maung tomorrow, passing through the Timur Laut district before concluding in Seberang Perai Utara. It will then be handed over to Kedah. The flag-off ceremony was officiated by Sungai Acheh assemblyman Datuk Rashidi Zinol.

Norshaheezam Ahmad, Penang NVO coordinator, noted this was the group’s second year joining KMJG with 20 motorcycles. He emphasised the importance of remembering the nation’s struggle for independence.

“Without the sacrifices of our forefathers, we wouldn’t enjoy today’s progress. Malaysians must honour their legacy and preserve peace for future generations,” he said. He also highlighted efforts to revive public enthusiasm for National Day celebrations, especially among students.

Rashidi urged Penangites to display the Jalur Gemilang proudly and reflect on the sacrifices of national heroes. - Bernama