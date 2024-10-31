KMKK, JKKK urged to report project delays, non-compliance

SIBU: Community leaders and village chiefs (KMKK) as well as the Village Development and Security Committee (JKKK) are urged to report any non-compliance or delays in projects being carried out in their areas.

Sarawak Deputy Public Health, Housing and Local Government (Public Health and Housing) Minister Datuk Michael Tiang Ming Tee said that this is essential for ensuring fair and transparent development, as well as enabling appropriate actions to be taken.

“The roles of KMKK and JKKK in monitoring development projects in their respective areas are extremely important. They must ensure that every project is executed according to the specified guidelines, without any misconduct,” said Tiang, who is also Pelawan assemblyman.

Speaking at the launch ceremony of the Integrity Tour Series 16 No. 7/2024 for the Sibu District in the Pelawan constituency here today, Tiang said that KMKK and JKKK, as the eyes and ears of the government, must also be vigilant about social issues that could undermine community integrity, such as crime and drug abuse.

He emphasised that integrity is not only tied to economic and developmental aspects but also involves the well-being and safety of the community.

Tiang also said that the responsibility of ensuring integrity aligns with his role in fostering integrity values among the KMKK, who should serve as role models for the community.

He added that in line with the vision of making Sarawak a progressive state by 2030, the state government, through the State Integrity and Ombudsman Unit (UNION) of the Sarawak Premier’s Department, will remain committed to promoting integrity practices.

Also present at the event was the Deputy Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Department (Integrity and Ombudsman) Datuk Dr Juanda Jaya.