PETALING JAYA: A foreign woman who was arrested for reckless driving and assault following an incident near a shopping mall in Kajang is a student at a public university in the country.

According to Berita Harian, Kajang district police chief Assistant Commissioner Naazron Abdul Yusof said the 24-year-old suspect has been remanded for seven days until Aug 20 for further investigation.

The suspect had allegedly acted out of frustration over the treatment she received while studying in the country and her life here, which caused her stress.

“However, the suspect did not specify in detail the kind of treatment she was referring to. There are no records indicating she was taking any medication or suffering from depression,” Naazron was quoted as saying.

Statements have been taken from 11 witnesses, including six victims aged between 21 to 60.

A video of the incident showing the woman wielding a knife went viral on social media.

Several bystanders were seen attempting to restrain the woman before police intervention.