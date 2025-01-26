Knowledge without noble values can produce corrupt, irresponsible individuals - Queen

KUALA LUMPUR: Education that only imparts knowledge without instilling noble values can produce corrupt and irresponsible individuals, said Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia.

Speaking at the Royal Conference on Islam and Humanity today, Her Majesty emphasised that justice demands disseminating true knowledge. In contrast, false and misleading knowledge leads to extremism and injustice.

“Therefore, the knowledge of truth is crucial and necessary to ensure a better future for humanity,“ Her Majesty said at the conference held at Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) Kuala Lumpur campus.

The royal address at the conference with the theme Keadilan dalam Islam: Konsep, Sejarah dan Cabaran Masa Kini (Justice in Islam: Concepts, History, and Contemporary Challenges),‘ was posted on Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s Facebook page.

The Queen also stressed the importance of self-reflection and continuously seeking guidance and solutions for a more harmonious future for humanity.

UTM, the Raja Zarith Sofiah Centre for Advanced Studies in Islam, Science and Civilisation, and Yayasan Raja Zarith Sofiah Negeri Johor jointly hosted the conference.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir and Higher Education Ministry Secretary-General Datuk Seri Dr Zaini Ujang were also present.

Her Majesty launched the Sejarah Islam di Alam Melayu: Antara Fakta dan Rekaan book by Associate Professor Dr Khalif Muammar A. Harris, who translated the original work ‘Historical Fact and Fiction’ by Royal Professor Tan Sri Dr Syed Muhammad Naquib Al-Attas.

The Queen also witnessed QSR Brands (M) Holdings Bhd managing director Nehchal Khanna present a cheque to UTM vice-chancellor Prof Dr Mohd Shafry Mohd Rahim.