Kota Damansara armed robbery suspect arrested

SHAH ALAM: Police have arrested a local man suspected of being involved in an armed robbery at a gold shop inside a shopping mall in Kota Damansara at 10.15 pm last night.

In a statement today, Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said that the Selangor contingent police and the Petaling Jaya District Police Headquarters (IPD) apprehended the suspect in the Bukit Beruntung area, Hulu Selangor.

He said police also recovered the stolen jewellery.

ALSO READ: Heist at Kota Damansara mall jeweller

“The suspect and case items were brought to the Petaling Jaya IPD for further investigation under Section 4 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971,“ he said.

He urged those with information regarding the case to come to the nearest police station or contact the Investigating Officer, ASP Farokh Faisal Ahmad, at 017-7762991.

Hussein said at 4.56 pm yesterday, police received a report regarding the robbery.

He said the suspect, believed to have used a pistol, escaped in a car waiting outside the mall after grabbing seven trays of jewellery worth RM2 million from the shop’s display rack.