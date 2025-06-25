Kota MADANI in Precinct 19 not ‘Second Putrajaya’

PUTRAJAYA: The Kota MADANI development project, which is slated to be launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim tomorrow, is not the “Second Putrajaya” as claimed by certain parties, said Putrajaya Corporation (PPj) president Datuk Fadlun Mak Ujud.

Instead, it is part of the existing Putrajaya development master plan, he said.

He added that the project is a continuation of the implementation of the Putrajaya project, which was outlined previously, involving the division of the area into 20 main precincts covering a total of 4,931 hectares.

“We stress that the development of this Kota MADANI is at Precinct 19, and it is situated inside the 4,931-hectare area of Putrajaya. Only that the context of the Precint 19 development, namely Kota MADANI, is in the form of compact development.

“For context, we have named Precinct 19 as Kota MADANI. We also have developers using a different name for marketing purposes. But Kota MADANI is situated in Precinct 19 of Putrajaya. That needs to be clarified, and it is not another Putrajaya,” he told Bernama and RTM here today.

He also explained that compact development is a concept that enables various facilities, such as residences, schools, commercial spaces and public facilities to be built nearby within an area, thus reducing the need to travel far.

Meanwhile, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa has also taken to social media to explain that the Kota MADANI project is not a waste of public funds.

She stressed that the project is being developed through a public-private collaboration by Putrajaya Holdings using the Build-Lease-Maintain-Transfer (BLMT) concept, with the RM4 billion cost of development fully borne by the developer.

“The developer will also bear the maintenance cost and, after 25 years, this whole project will belong to the government,” she said.

In addition, she said the construction of Kota MADANI is necessary as it will provide 10,000 residential units for civil servants, especially with over 17,000 existing applicants still on the waiting list due to a shortage of housing units.

As for the choice in naming the project, Dr Zaliha explained that ‘MADANI’ is not a political label, but instead carries the values ??of humanity, balance, justice and sustainability.

Spanning 41.28 hectares, Kota MADANI is set to feature 10,000 high-density vertical residential units capable of accommodating over 3,000 residents. Its design will integrate artificial intelligence technology, efficient digital infrastructure and a green mobility system.

The project begins with the development of its first phase, expected to commence in September, involving the construction of approximately 3,000 residential units and a vertical school, which is slated to be completed and fully operational by the end of 2027.

The development of Kota MADANI is a long-term strategic investment to shape Putrajaya’s future as a model city that upholds MADANI values and aligns with the vision of Bandar CHASE - a clean, healthy, advanced, safe and eco-friendly city.