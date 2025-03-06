PUTRAJAYA: Kota MADANI, a city envisioned with integrated artificial intelligence technology, efficient digital infrastructure, and a green mobility system, is set to be developed in Putrajaya, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories), Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

She said the development concept for Kota MADANI Putrajaya was presented to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim earlier today.

“This development is a long-term strategic investment in shaping Putrajaya’s future as a model city that upholds MADANI values and aligns with the vision of a CHASE City.

“With a land area of 102 acres, Kota MADANI will feature 10,000 units of residential quarters to accommodate over 30,000 residents, designed as high-density vertical housing,” she said in a statement.

On January 1, Dr Zaliha announced the CHASE City vision, aimed at transforming all three Federal Territories into cities that are Clean, Healthy, Advanced, Safe, and Eco-Friendly.

Dr Zaliha said Kota MADANI will serve as the foundation for a low-carbon city that upholds the principles of sustainability, well-being, and public safety.

“InsyaAllah, the groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for June 26. Thank you to the Prime Minister for his confidence and insightful views in refining the strategic direction of Kota MADANI as a catalyst for more human-centric and progressive urban renewal,” she added.