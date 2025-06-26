Kota MADANI to save civil servants RM1,000 monthly in Putrajaya

PUTRAJAYA: The Kota MADANI smart city initiative is set to provide civil servants with monthly savings of up to RM1,000 by reducing housing and transportation costs, according to Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

Speaking at the project launch in Precinct 19, Dr Zaliha explained that government quarters under the scheme will cost only around RM400 per month through salary deductions. She highlighted additional benefits, including proximity to schools and enhanced security, allowing families to walk safely.

“Fuel expenses can also be minimised, enabling civil servants to allocate more savings for their future,“ she said during the event officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Addressing concerns that Kota MADANI might replace Putrajaya, Dr Zaliha clarified that the project covers just 0.8 per cent of Putrajaya’s total area. “Putrajaya remains a symbol of modern administration, while Kota MADANI enhances liveability and inclusivity,“ she added.

The development integrates MADANI and CHASE principles, focusing on walkability, AI technology, and sustainability. It will include 10,000 new housing units to alleviate the current shortage, with 17,000 applications pending.

Dr Zaliha emphasised that the MADANI Government is prioritising civil servants’ welfare, contrasting past neglect. “A support officer paying RM1,500 in rent and RM500 for fuel will see life-changing benefits,“ she noted.

The RM4 billion project, managed by Putrajaya Holdings Sdn Bhd, follows a public-private partnership model without initial government funding. Also present were Chief Secretary Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar and Putrajaya Corporation president Datuk Fadlun Mak Ujud.