Kota Puteri GRIP Phase 1 offers modern industrial investment in Selangor

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS) has launched Phase 1 of the Kota Puteri Green Industrial Park (GRIP) project, presenting a strategic investment opportunity with 52 semi-detached factory units and 13 industrial land lots in Rawang.

The initiative aims to attract businesses seeking a modern, sustainable industrial environment with high connectivity and incentives.

Fadli Mohd Ariff, PKNS general manager of Sales and Marketing, highlighted the project’s advantages during the PKNS Industry Exhibition 2025 at Galeria SA Sentral.

“Phase 1 includes 13 industrial land lots ranging from 1.5 to 2.7 hectares, catering to diverse industrial needs. Additionally, 52 semi-detached factory units are available, with 20 Type A units (8,727 sq ft) and 32 Type B units (10,623 sq ft),“ he said.

The development offers exclusive amenities such as a professional club, co-working spaces, and high-speed internet, enhancing productivity within a gated industrial park.

Fadli emphasised GRIP’s role in boosting Selangor’s industrial ecosystem, supported by its proximity to major highways like LATAR, WCE, and ECRL.

“This connectivity ensures seamless access to Kuala Lumpur, Port Klang, and key industrial zones,“ he added.

GRIP holds GreenRE certification, reinforcing its sustainability credentials across a 151-hectare area.

Infrastructure includes a 42MW power supply, 5.8 million litres of daily water capacity, and 4G/5G coverage.

The elevated site (46.4 metres) minimises flood risks, while Type B factories feature cargo lifts for logistics efficiency.

Investors benefit from fast-track approvals, tax exemptions, and up to 100% foreign ownership under Invest Selangor policies.

The PKNS Industry Exhibition 2025 also gathered over 70 property agents and industrial consultants to promote the project. – Bernama