KOWIMA launches inaugural Women Coop Fest 2025, targets 50,000 visitors

KUALA LUMPUR: Konsortium Koperasi Wanita Malaysia Berhad (KOWIMA) will host its first Women Coop Fest 2025 from October 16 to 19 at MyTown Shopping Mall in Cheras.

The festival aims to attract up to 50,000 visitors and will serve as a platform for young women to explore cooperative establishment and entrepreneurship opportunities.

KOWIMA chairman Rozilah Mohamad Tahir announced that the Women Coop E-Sports KOWIMA Cup Tournament will become an annual event to encourage youth participation in cooperatives.

Rozilah stated, “The organisation of the Women Coop E-Sports KOWIMA Cup Tournament will be made an annual event, thereby providing space for young people to form cooperatives and bringing them closer to KOWIMA.”

The four-day carnival will feature diverse activities including the Mr & Mrs Meow Cat Show, karaoke competitions, cultural performances, and various contests.

Additional highlights will include religious talks, a cake decoration contest, a food decoration competition, plus numerous exhibitions and product sales.

The e-sports competition is scheduled for October 16 and 17 with walk-in participation available for interested contestants.

Booth rental applications for the festival will remain open until October 13 for cooperatives and entrepreneurs wishing to participate.

Rozilah confirmed the event will include 40 exhibition booths managed by over 20 cooperatives and 20 individual entrepreneurs.

Exhibitors will offer a wide range of products and services spanning health products, food, clothing, insurance, and other essential services.

A MADANI Rahmah Sales event will also be held during the festival on October 16 and 17 to provide affordable goods to visitors.

The official opening ceremony is set for 3 pm on October 16 and will be officiated by Entrepreneur and Cooperatives Development Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick.

Angkatan Koperasi Kebangsaan Malaysia Berhad (ANGKASA) chairman Datuk Seri Abdul Fattah Abdullah provided context on the current state of women’s cooperatives.

Abdul Fattah said, “It is hoped that this number will continue to increase after the festival, particularly through the involvement of young people in line with the International Year of Cooperatives (IYC) under the United Nations, themed ‘Be the Better World’.”

As of December 2024, there were 281 women’s cooperatives registered with the Malaysian Cooperative Societies Commission (SKM).

This total includes 31 cooperatives that were specifically established by single mothers across the country.

The festival represents a significant effort to strengthen the cooperative movement among Malaysian women and youth. – Bernama