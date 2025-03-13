KPDN calls on public to help report bottled cooking oil shortage

JOHOR BAHRU: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) has urged the public to be the eyes and ears of the ministry and report shortages of bottled cooking oil in their areas.

Johor KPDN director Lilis Saslinda Pornomo said that this collaboration is crucial to ensure the continuous supply of cooking oil, especially as the Hari Raya Aidilfitri festive season approaches.

“We have held meetings with three leading cooking oil refineries in Johor and supermarket chains to discuss issues related to the supply of cooking oil.

“We will continue to monitor the situation from time to time and urge the public to report to us immediately if they encounter this problem,” she told reporters after visiting the Rahmah Ramadan bazaar and MySaveFood programme yesterday.

She attributed the shortage of bottled cooking oil to the increase in global crude palm oil prices, coupled with the government’s price ceiling policy, which has made it difficult for the companies to cover operational costs.

“Therefore, the government is considering providing special incentives to help companies increase production and supply of cooking oil in the market.

“With the intervention measures implemented, Johor KPDN is confident that the cooking oil supply in the state will be sufficient leading up to and after the Aidilfitri festive season,” she added.

Meanwhile, she said that despite not receiving any complaints regarding overpriced food at Ramadan bazaars in the state, Johor KPDN will continue to conduct regular inspections to ensure compliance.

On Saturday, Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said that the government’s immediate intervention is crucial to ensure a sufficient bottled palm cooking oil supply over the next three months.