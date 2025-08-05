KPDN cracks down on illegal LPG decanting in subsidy misuse

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) is stepping up enforcement against the illegal transfer of subsidised liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through decanting, a major cause of subsidy leakage. Deputy Minister Datuk Dr Fuziah Salleh stated that Ops Gasak is being expanded to curb exploitation by syndicates posing as legitimate businesses.

She revealed that subsidised LPG from 14-kg cylinders, priced at RM26.60, is being illegally transferred to non-subsidised cylinders sold at RM70. “The price difference shows the high profits driving this illegal activity,“ she told Bernama.

A recent case in Johor exposed decanting operations disguised as wholesale businesses, leading to arrests under the Supply Control Act 1961. Ops Gasak is active nationwide except in Sarawak, where LPG enforcement is state-regulated.

Dr Fuziah emphasised that subsidised LPG must only benefit eligible households and micro-entrepreneurs. “Wholesalers supplying gas to industries will face strict action,“ she added.

The operation, running until October 31, is part of the Kita Gempur initiative to combat subsidy manipulation. - Bernama