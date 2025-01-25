KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) has deployed officers nationwide to monitor compliance with the Chinese New Year 2025 Festive Season Maximum Price Control Scheme (SHMMP), which takes effect today.

KPDN Deputy Minister Dr. Fuziah Salleh stated that enforcement officers have been assigned to inspect strategic locations such as public markets, farmers’ markets, and shopping centres.

“The government urges all parties to comply with the fixed prices and to use pink price tags for controlled items.

“Strict action will be taken against traders who fail to adhere to the regulations under this scheme,” she said in a statement today.

The SHMMP, which runs until Feb 2, regulates the maximum prices of 16 types of goods based on the balance of supply and demand before, during, and after the festive season, considering factors such as current costs, weather conditions, and wage rates.

Fuziah also urged the public to report any misconduct or non-compliance with the scheme to the ministry.

She stated that the scheme is part of the government’s measures to safeguard the welfare of the people, particularly those in the low- and middle-income groups, in preparation for the Chinese New Year celebrations.

In KUALA LUMPUR, today’s monitoring included the Econsave Scott Garden, involving 15 enforcement officers.

Meanwhile, in NEGERI SEMBILAN, approximately 20 enforcement officers, together with the State Entrepreneurship, Human Resources, Climate Change, Cooperatives, and Consumerism Committee chairman, S. Veerapan, conducted inspections at a supermarket in Seremban.

During a press conference, Veerapan assured that food supplies, particularly raw ingredients, are sufficient and warned traders against arbitrary price increases, stressing that stern action will be taken against violators.

In MELAKA, state KPDN director Norena Jaafar announced that 10 teams comprising 40 enforcement officers will be deployed for monitoring, and the ministry’s operations room will remain open until 10 pm for the public to lodge complaints directly.

“There’s no need for concern. If you encounter any consumer issues or find shops violating regulations during the Chinese New Year festive season, simply visit the KPDN state office,” she told reporters today.

In JOHOR, the state KPDN director, Lilis Saslinda Pornomo, stated that 200 enforcement officers will conduct regular monitoring throughout the duration of the scheme.

“Traders are reminded to ensure that the items are sold at the set ceiling prices and to clearly display price tags for all goods,” she said.

Meanwhile, in KEDAH, state KPDN director Muhammad Nizam Jamaludin announced that over 180 enforcement officers, some of them undercover, will be stationed at strategic locations.

“We have undercover operations in place, so traders should take caution. Under our motto “kita gempur” our officers will consistently monitor traders, and strict action will be taken against those violating the scheme,” he said.