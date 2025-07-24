KPDN enhances PJRM 2025 with RM300m boost for nationwide sales

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) will implement three key improvements to the MADANI Rahmah Sales Programme (PJRM) 2025, following the government’s announcement of an additional RM300 million allocation.

Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said the enhancements involve increasing the frequency of sales nationwide, expanding the number of stock-keeping units and onboarding more strategic retail partners.

“KPDN is targeting 20,000 PJRM series nationwide this year, covering all 222 parliamentary constituencies, 600 state constituencies, and 40 zones in the Federal Territories.

“As of July 22, a total of 12,441 PJRM series have been implemented nationwide,” he told reporters after inspecting a PJRM event held at the ministry today.

He added that the ministry also aims to raise the minimum number of stock-keeping units per location to 30 based on local demand and seasonal needs, such as festive periods, compared to the current range of 20 to 30.

Armizan added that more strategic retail partners would be engaged through Mobile, On-Premises, and Off-Premises formats, and the sales schedules would be updated on the ministry’s website from time to time.

When asked whether discounts would be increased beyond the current 10 to 30 percent range, he said the matter would be considered.

Armizan said the ministry will submit a report on this year’s PJRM to the Finance Ministry in December to assess the programme’s performance and impact on the public.

He also thanked Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for the people-centric initiatives, which were announced via a special live broadcast yesterday.

Anwar announced the PJRM allocation would be doubled to RM600 million this year to increase its frequency, expand coverage across all 600 state constituencies and offer a wider range of goods for public benefit. - Bernama