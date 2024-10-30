KPDN inspects 942 premises nationwide under SHMMP Deepavali 2024

TEMERLOH: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) has conducted 942 inspections of business premises nationwide, including 11 wholesale outlets and 931 retail shops, as part of the Festival Season Maximum Price Scheme for Deepavali 2024 from Oct 28 to yesterday.

Deputy Minister Fuziah Salleh said the inspections led to six legal actions being taken against non-compliant traders, involving seizures valued at RM440 and fines totaling RM900.

“The legal actions included one case of selling goods above the maximum price and five cases of failing to use the designated pink price tags.

“We hope all parties will comply with the established prices by using the pink labels for controlled goods. Strict action will be taken against traders who fail to adhere to the regulations under this scheme,” she told the media after surveying BS Freshmart in Mentakab today.

The SHMMP, which will run until Nov 3, aims to stabilise the prices of goods during the festive season when demand is expected to rise, said Fuziah.

She cautioned that traders who commit violations during the SHMMP period will face actions and may incur penalties under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011.

The eight items listed under the scheme this year are imported large red onions and Australian dal, small red onions (India), rose onions, red chilies, imported bone-in mutton, whole coconuts (wholesale), grated coconut (retail), and tomatoes.

In a related matter, she said the newly introduced Kita Gempur initiative, involving the collaboration of various agencies, is aimed at encouraging the public to act as the eyes and ears of KPDN in combating trader violations.

“We do not have many KPDN personnel and officers nationwide to monitor all business activities.

“Members of the public can help report any information regarding stockpiling, profiteering, or controlled goods being sold abroad,“ she said.