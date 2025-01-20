KPDN issues notices to trader selling mutton curry at exhorbitant prices

ALOR SETAR: The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) has issued written notice to a trader selling mutton curry at exhorbitant prices.

Its Kedah director Muhammad Nizam Jamaludin said the ministry detected a viral post on Facebook showing an eatery in Changlun that was allegedly selling mutton curry at unreasonable prices.

“An enforcement team from the Kubang Pasu KPDN branch conducted an inspection at the shop at 11 am on Saturday. The shop, owned by a local woman in her 40s did have a menu informing customers and there were prices on display there.

“Following the inspection, the eatery was issued a written notice under Section 21 of the Price Control and Anti Profiteering Act 2011. The owner also needs to provide information on cost and sale prices relating to the mutton curry dish in six working days,” he said in a statement tonight.

He added that the ministry warns any trader to not set unreasonable prices and consumers are advised to check prices before making purchases.

“The Consumer Protection Act 1999 provides rights to consumers to obtain information on a product, including dishes, before making an order,” he said, adding that KPDN welcomes public complaints and tipoffs on unethical businesses.