KPDN KL issues 47 notices under Op Kesan 4.0 for SST compliance

KUALA LUMPUR: The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry’s (KPDN) Kuala Lumpur branch has issued 47 notices to traders following inspections of over 80 premises under Op Kesan 4.0. The operation monitors price adjustments after the Sales and Service Tax (SST) rate increased from six to eight per cent.

Kuala Lumpur KPDN director Mohd Sabri Seman said the notices were issued under Section 21 of the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011. “These notices cover 154 items for data collection and analysis,“ he told reporters after inspecting a supermarket on Jalan Klang Lama.

The ministry also received 27 consumer complaints regarding price hikes, particularly on ready-to-eat food. “For complaints involving price and supply issues, investigations will be initiated within 24 hours,“ Mohd Sabri added.

Despite the SST adjustment, monitoring indicates that overall prices remain stable. To ensure compliance, KPDN KL employs three strategies: daily price data collection, price monitoring officer (PPH) reports, and market intelligence by the Enforcement Division.

“Strict action will be taken against any party found raising prices unreasonably,“ Mohd Sabri warned. Individuals violating anti-profiteering laws face fines up to RM100,000 or three years’ jail, while companies may be fined RM500,000.

Op Kesan 4.0 aims to prevent unjustified price increases, especially for daily necessities, under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011. - Bernama