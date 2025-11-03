KPDN launches Ops Campur, 300 bags of rice seized

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) launched Ops Campur starting yesterday, for inspection and enforcement on imported rice manufacturers and packers regarding the issue of mixing imported and local rice.

This follows the revelation of Biotechnology and Nanotechnology Research Centre of the Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute (MARDI) on Feb 26 which found that approximately 50 per cent of the 5,000 imported rice samples seized by the authorities were mixed with local white rice.

KPDN director-general of Enforcement Datuk Azman Adam said the results of the first day of Ops Campur nationwide saw 213 premises inspected with 48 investigation papers opened.

“A total of 300 bags of rice were seized while several samples were seized for further action with seizure worth RM15,321.40.

“This seizure is intended as a sampling and determination of the quantity that will be submitted to MARDI and the Malaysian Chemistry Department,“ he said in a press conference on Ops Campur here today.

According to Azman, Ops Campur also aims to assist the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) in improving the country’s padi and rice industry, thus ensuring that consumers use the proper supply of rice (without mixtures) according to the price paid.

Carried out in collaboration with MARDI and the Malaysian Chemistry Department, Azman said Ops Campur will also involve inspections of 2,000 premises of imported rice manufacturers and packers nationwide and is expected to be completed within a month.

“Our target in the near future is to visit all (inspect premises) because it is important for us to implement it immediately. Ops Campur involves 2,400 enforcement officers who have been instructed to take samples immediately,“ he said.

The enforcement of Ops Campur includes legislation under the Trade Descriptions Act 2011 (Act 730), which means legal action will be taken against any party found to be making false trade descriptions regarding the content, type or name under Section 5 of Act 730.

Any person who commits an offence may be taken action under Act 730 and if convicted, individuals may be fined not more than RM100,000 or imprisoned not more than three years or both, while companies found guilty may be fined not more than RM250,000.

Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali was reported yesterday to have said that the KPDN would enforce Section 5 of Act 730 to identify parties who make false trade descriptions regarding the content, type and labelling of rice.

Armizan said the matter included the offence of misappropriating the sale of rice by changing the packaging or labelling of rice which could mislead consumers.