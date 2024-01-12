KPDN launches OPS Kesan 3.0 in line with SSPA salary adjustments

SANDAKAN: The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) has launched the Ops Kesan 3.0 today in line with the implementation of civil servants’ salary adjustments under the Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA).

Minister Datuk Seri Armizan Mohd Ali said the operation aims to monitor and curb profiteering activities through five key approaches, which include collecting data on prices and service charges that began on Oct 1.

He explained that the collected data would be used to compare prices before and after the SSPA salary adjustments, with daily price monitoring covering 480 items as a guide for price movements.

“KPDN is also strengthening collaboration with relevant government agencies and encouraging public participation, in line with the Kita Gempur initiative launched earlier in Kota Kinabalu,” he told reporters after attending the Biz-BERKAT advocacy session here today.

Armizan added that the ministry has established standard operating procedures for handling complaints regarding charges, prices and supply issues, including enforcement actions to be taken within 24 hours of receiving complaints.

He said KPDN has also set up multiple complaint channels, including a WhatsApp line at 0198488000, the e-aduan portal at http://eaduan.kpdn.gov.my, the call centre at 1-800-886-800 and the Ez ADU KPDN application.

During the data collection period for Ops Kesan 3.0, a total of 2,803 premises nationwide were inspected, involving 13,209 items. These premises were issued notices under Section 21 of the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011.

“The operation aims to identify any parties who increase prices to make excessive profits, thus curbing profiteering activities following the increase in public sector salaries,” he said.