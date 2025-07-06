KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Paralympic Council (MPM) is expected to field more backup athletes to carry the national challenge at the 2025 ASEAN Para Games (APG) in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, from January 20 to 26 next year.

MPM president Datuk Seri Megat D Shahriman Zaharudin said the move is to ensure the grooming of future stars while preparing athletes for the 2027 APG in Malaysia and the 2028 Paralympic Games in Los Angeles (LA28).

“Preparations (for APG) are already in place, and the national para sports associations are ready. At the moment, we are focusing on identifying the winning teams and athletes who will be sent.

“The National Sports Council (NSC) also wants us to narrow the gap (with other countries) and to introduce new athletes. Insyaallah , this will be the future for APG 2027 and LA28,” he said.

Megat D Shahriman was speaking to reporters after the closing ceremony of Phase 2 of the National Para Sports Associations Empowerment Workshop, officiated by NSC Deputy Director-General (Management) Arrifin Mohd Ghani, here today.

Meanwhile, Arrifin expressed confidence that the three-day workshop, which began last Friday, would help empower and strengthen the governance of national para sports associations.

With good governance, he said, these associations could indirectly help develop capable athletes who can carry on the legacy of national para sports icons such as Datuk Abdul Latif Romly (athletics), Bonnie Bunyau Gustin (powerlifting), and Cheah Liek Hou (badminton).