KPDN raids illegal diesel storage in Taiping, seizes RM292k goods

IPOH: The Perak Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) uncovered the activity of storing diesel without a permit at a workshop in Simpang, Taiping in a raid under Op Tiris 2025, yesterday.

Perak KPDN director Datuk Kamalludin Ismail in a statement today said that in the 1.20 am raid, KPDN found 36,000 litres of liquid suspected to be diesel in several intermediate bulk containers (IBC) and skid tanks.

“A 30-year-old local man who claimed to be a lorry driver failed to produce any letter of authorisation, license as well as permit to store controlled goods from the guards when requested by the inspection team.

“In this regard, a case action was taken by seizing 36,000 litres of suspected diesel oil, two lorries, a skid tank and 22 IBC tanks along with pumps with a total value of the seizure estimated at RM292,840,“ he said, adding that the case was being investigated under the Control of Supplies Act 1961.

He said the syndicate’s modus operandi was to obtain diesel from unscrupulous fishing boats and lorry drivers, who had stolen diesel belonging to the company they worked for.

He said the diesel was purchased by the syndicate at around RM2.15 per litre, then sold to the industry on the black market at around RM2.45 per litre. - Bernama