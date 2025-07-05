KPDN raids illegal store, 1,800 litres of diesel seized

IPOH: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) seized 1,800 litres of diesel in Kampung Kepayang here yesterday which was found stored at a premises without a permit.

KPDN Perak director Datuk Kamalludin Ismail said enforcement officers from the state KPDN office conducted the raid at the premises at about noon under Ops Tiris.

“The syndicate’s modus operandi is to buy diesel from unlicensed suppliers and then store the fuel in illegal stores before selling it to industries in Ipoh at a lower than market price,” he said in a statement today.

Kamalludin said the raid resulted in the seizure of 1,800 litres of diesel, two intermediate bulk containers (IBC) and hoses, as well as a lorry, with a total value of the seizure estimated at RM55,270.

The case is investigated under the Control of Supply Act 1961.