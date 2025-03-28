KUANTAN: The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) received 1,478 complaints nationwide in the first four days of the Festive Season Maximum Price Control Scheme (SHMMP), which started on March 24.

Its deputy minister, Dr Fuziah Salleh said the complaints primarily involved selling goods exceeding the maximum price and failure to display price tags.

“Usually, those unaware of these regulations are small retailers rather than big supermarkets. Perhaps they assumed that consumers were unaware of their rights,“ she said.

She said this at a press conference after a walkabout at the Mega Aidilfitri Rahmah MADANI Sales Programme (PJRM) near Pantai Sepat Fishermen’s Market here today.

The two-day PJRM, organised by the KPDN, two strategic operators as well as the Pahang branch of the Malaysian Fisheries Development Authority (LKIM) ends tomorrow. It offers 80 essential daily items for Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

Consumers will enjoy discounts ranging from 10 to 30 per cent below local market prices, aiming to help ease the cost of living burden.

Items on sale include fresh meat, fresh chicken, five kilogrammes (kg) of rice, vegetables, chicken eggs, five kg of cooking oil and wheat flour.

Fuziah said the SHMMP is essential during festive seasons like Aidilfitri to prevent unethical profiteering.

Addressing the fresh coconut milk (santan) supply issue, the deputy minister also said the price ceiling for one kg of the commodity under the SHMMP is RM17.50, while the market price ranges between RM21 and RM28.

“For this festive season, traders cannot sell it above RM17.50. I also remind them not to dilute the santan with water. We are aware that even at this price, sellers are still making a profit,“ she added.