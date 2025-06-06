GEORGE TOWN: A 380-metre marine viaduct connecting southern Penang with Silicon Island will be built and is expected to open to the public by December 2028.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the four-lane viaduct is a key component of the Pan Island Link 2A ​​(PIL2A) project, which is a strategic infrastructure initiative aimed at strengthening connectivity between Silicon Island and the Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah Bridge or the Second Penang Bridge, as well as supporting the state’s long-term urban growth.

He said construction work on the viaduct would begin this month, with the first phase expected to be completed by mid-2027 to support the opening of the first factory to operate on Silicon Island in the same year.

“The total cost of PIL2A phase one is RM390 million, covering the construction of 1.5 kilometres of infrastructure connecting the land area at Permatang Damar Laut to Silicon Island, including the construction of a 380-metre permanent marine viaduct.

“The components in PIL2A phase one will also connect Silicon Island with the Second Bridge at Batu Maung Roundabout and the Penang International Airport (LTAPP) through the construction of an elevated highway to improve connectivity,” he told reporters after visiting Silicon Island to see the progress of development there, which has now reached 64.75 hectares.

According to Chow, the contractor has completed the construction of a 378-metre temporary bridge to provide access for construction and infrastructure works on Silicon Island, which will have a community hub, including Medan Selera Matang, to be built at Permatang Damar Laut overlooking Silicon Island.

He said the initiative is to ensure that those affected by the development project there, especially food stall traders, can be relocated, thus reflecting the state government’s commitment and concern.

“The development of the community hub on land covering approximately 0.8 hectares will also include a new Village Community Management Council (MPKK) hall, Fishermen’s One-Stop Service Centre, food stalls and restaurants, as well as a shed for fishermen,“ he said.

Chow said to support the initial water supply needs of Silicon Island, a suction tank and pump house will be built on land adjacent to Medan Selera Matang, with construction work to commence in the third quarter of this year and is expected to be completed by the end of 2027.

Meanwhile, Penang Infrastructure Corporation Sdn Bhd (PICSB) chief executive Officer Datuk Seri Farizan Darus said that the total construction cost for the community facilities, pump houses and suction tanks is estimated at RM36 million.

“This facility (community hub) is expected to be a vibrant new destination that will not only benefit residents, but also have the potential to attract more tourists, thus supporting tourism and the local economy,” he said.

Silicon Island, with a land area of ​​930.78 hectares, is a reclamation project owned by the Penang government. It marks the first time the state government is directly undertaking a reclamation project to ensure long-term economic growth.