KPDN reminds vape retailers to ensure products have SIRIM certification

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Costs of Living (KPDN) has reminded all electronic cigarette or vape device retailers to ensure their products have the Standard and Industrial Research Institute of Malaysia (SIRIM) certification mark.

Its minister, Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali, said KPDN will work with SIRIM to ensure electronic cigarette devices produced receive the MS SIRIM certification mark, which meets the SIRIM QAS International Sdn Bhd standards.

“We received reports and concerns from certain parties. What I want to say on behalf of KPDN is that our jurisdiction is related to the Trade Description Act 2011.

“There is a specific order related to the provision and marking of electronic cigarette devices issued in 2022 and to enforce that order and we will cooperate with SIRIM QAS International Sdn Bhd,“ he said.

Armizan said this in a press conference today to announce the implementation of the Maximum Price Scheme for the 2024 Deepavali Festival.

The media reported previously on the sale of electronic cigarettes resembling marker pens or UHU multi-purpose glue, which caused concern as it could confuse guardians or teachers.

Effective Aug 3, 2022, manufacturers and importers of electronic cigarette devices must apply for the MS SIRIM certification mark from SIRIM QAS International Sdn. Bhd.

The MS SIRIM certification mark must be placed on the electronic cigarette device, its spare parts, or on the case of the device, and it must be easily visible to the user. This shows that the device has complied with the standard and is safe to use.

Meanwhile, Armizan reminded traders not to hike the price of products made from refined white sugar, following the government’s move to increase the excise duty rate for sugary drinks in phases by 40 sen per litre from Jan 1 next year.

“I think we can live without taking a lot of sugar and that is what the government announced. So, I hope no party takes the opportunity to raise the price of goods that are not related to the policy,“ he said.

At the Budget 2025 tabling last Friday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced a phased increase in the excise duty rate for sugary drinks by 40 sen per litre from Jan 1 next year to support the Health Ministry’s ‘War On Sugar’ campaign launched on June 29.