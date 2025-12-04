BUKIT MERTAJAM: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) of Penang has thwarted an illegal operation involving the misappropriation of subsidised liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) following a raid on a premises here and the seizure of 126 LPG cylinders valued at RM10,923.60 yesterday.

Its director, S. Jegan said they raided the premises at 3 pm following information received from the public.

“Preliminary investigations found that the premises had been operating without a licence or permit from the Supply Officer to transact LPG.

“We then seized 126 LPG cylinders with capacities of 14 kg and 12kg, including some empty cylinders, and some documents,” he said in a statement today, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 20(1) of the Control of Supplies Act 1961 for storing controlled goods in unlicensed premises.

He said the action was part of the KITA GEMPUR initiative launched on Oct 19 last year to address the issue of manipulation in business activities and leakage involving controlled goods and subsidised controlled goods.