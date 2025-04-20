KUALA NERUS: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Terengganu branch has recorded 24 cases of various offences through Op Pantau and the implementation of the Festive Season Maximum Price Scheme (SHMMP) for Aidilfitri 2025.

Its director, Mohd Mufsi Lat, said that these cases were detected during inspections carried out on 3,939 premises, including Ramadan and Aidilfitri bazaars, public markets, supermarkets, retail shops, and mini-markets across the state.

Of the 24 cases, 20 were violations under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011, while the remaining four cases involved breaches of the Weights and Measures Act 1972.

“Op Pantau operations were carried out from March 2 to 30, while SHMMP was in effect from March 24 to April 7,” he said, adding that Op Pantau focused on several key areas, including monitoring the supply and price of goods, cheap sales, and halal labelling, while SHMMP aimed to curb price manipulation during the festive season.

“Among the main offences identified were the failure to display price tags and the use of expired or unverified weighing instruments,” he said at the consumer appreciation ceremony with state KPDN here today.

Meanwhile, Mohd Mufsi said that despite the conclusion of the festive season, the ministry will continue to intensify price monitoring at high-traffic locations.

He added that in Terengganu, a total of 118 KPDN enforcement personnel and 57 price monitoring officers (PPH) are on standby to ensure traders comply with the regulations.