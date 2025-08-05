IPOH: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) in Perak has seized 219 cylinders of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) being used without a permit, including at a poultry farm where the fuel was used to heat chicks.

In a statement today, state KPDN director Datuk Kamalludin Ismail said the enforcement operation carried out on May 6, was part of ‘Ops Gasak 2025, targeting the unauthorised use of controlled goods.

He noted that the raids in Teluk Intan, Taiping and Ipoh led to a total seizure valued at RM46,995.30, including two lorries.

Kamalludin said the poultry farm in Teluk Intan was found to be storing LPG without the required licence or approval.

A 66-year-old local man, who claimed to be the farm’s manager, failed to produce any relevant documentation when questioned by enforcement officers, he added.

Further raids uncovered two lorries loaded with gas cylinders, parked outside a business premises in Ipoh and a residential property in Taiping, said Kamalludin.

A 48-year-old man in Ipoh and a 62-year-old man in Taiping were detained after failing to provide permits for storing the fuel.

“The individuals involved did not present any letter of approval, licence or permit from the Controller,” he said.

The cases are being investigated under the Control of Supplies Act 1961 and the Control of Supplies Regulations 1974.