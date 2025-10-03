PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) will enforce Section 5 of the Trade Descriptions Act (APD) 2011 (Act 730) to identify parties that make false trade descriptions regarding the content, type and labelling of rice.

Its Minister, Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said this included the offence of misappropriating the sale of rice by altering the packaging or labelling of rice that can mislead consumers.

“In enforcing Act 730, rice sample analysis is an extremely crucial aspect in distinguishing between imported white rice (BPI) and local white rice (BPT).

“Since the Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute (Mardi) now has expertise through rice deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing technology, KPDN will refer to MARDI as a competent authority,” he posted on his Facebook page today.

Armizan said the decision was made after a meeting with MARDI to receive a briefing regarding the findings of a study on the mixing of BPI and BPT in the market.

Azmizan also said that the ministry is strengthening its standard operating procedures (SOPs) to ensure effective enforcement relating to the issue of mixed rice.

He added that the investigation SOP encompassed all aspects, including the management of rice sample exhibits and the admissibility of evidence in court.

In addition to MARDI, he said the KPDN will also strengthen strategic cooperation with the Department of Chemistry Malaysia.

“The ministry is committed to implementing enforcement to address the issue of illegal rice mixing through the offence of making false trade descriptions.

“This aims to protect the interests of consumers and, thus, help the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security in improving the country’s padi and rice industry,” he said.