FILA LOVE:ALL unite SEA creative voices in “a celebration of play and inclusivity”

THINK of a game with zero rules, zero expectations and a whole lot of fun – that’s the spirit behind FILA LOVE:ALL, a vibrant new collection that celebrates the joy of playing purely for the love of the game, says FILA Malaysia.
The collection, launched last Saturday at Sunway Pyramid shopping mall in Petaling Jaya, is inspired by tennis where every match begins with “love”. It reimagines sport as a canvas for creativity, connection and self-expression.
At the heart of the collection are collaborations with three rising Southeast Asian artists: “SoSo” by MonKiddo from Malaysia, “Linh” by Bao Viet from Vietnam and “MM” by Madeitwhendrunk (MIWD) from Thailand. Each introduces original characters that embody the freedom to express without limits.
“Their creations reflect the collection’s core values: play, individuality and inclusivity. Together, the designs for this collection reflect one powerful message: 0 Rules, Just Play!” said FILA Malaysia.
Malaysia’s MonKiddo said: “My creation, SoSo, is a colourful monster that encourages people to embrace their quirks and be themselves because that’s what makes us amazing. With this collection, I hope people feel free to play, be loud, be weird and most importantly, be unapologetically themselves.”
Meanwhile, BaoViet said: “Sports and the arts are natural platforms for connection. My character, Linh blends traditional elements with a modern flair, symbolising cultural pride and freedom. I want to show that embracing our roots can be a powerful form of self-expression. It’s about honouring where you come from, while boldly owning who you are today.”
Thailand’s MIWD said: “MM is one of the ‘Kikees’, a series of surreal characters I created with drunk eyes and oversized mascot suits. They represent distorted versions of reality.”
Adding to the celebration last Saturday was a special appearance by K-pop girl group KIIRAS, “whose bold and mischievous identity embodies fearless energy and authentic self-expression”.
“Their presence brought an extra spark to the event, perfectly capturing the playful spirit of this collection. The group also shared their personal styling of the collection, highlighting how each look can be worn with confidence and creativity,” said FILA Malaysia.
KIIRAS main rapper Ling Ling said: “This new FILA LOVE:ALL collection feels personal to us. It is all about having fun and being yourself and that’s exactly how we express ourselves on and off the stage. Most importantly, KIIRAS is made up of a girl group from different countries and backgrounds, but we share the same passion and love doing it together. That’s how we connect. We love how LOVE:ALL brings us together through style, passion and movement.”
The launch event was a vibrant celebration of creativity, connection and self-expression, bringing the campaign’s playful spirit to life through a series of interactive activities and experiences.
Guests were treated to an exclusive meet-and-greet session with the Southeast Asian artists MIWD and MonKiddo, offering a rare chance to engage with the talents behind the campaign’s iconic characters. Guests could also express their own creativity through custom acrylic keychain stations and personalised scorecard activation, aligning with the Southeast Asian artist collection’s theme of individuality.
To enhance the experience, all guests were invited to explore four activation stations featuring the collection’s character installations: the MIWD Photobooth, Monkiddo’s Customised Key chain station, Bao Viet Customised scoreboard station, and the FILA LOVE:ALL photo booth to earn a free coffee.
“Those who completed the journey and purchased from the FILA LOVE: ALL Collection received an exclusive LOVE:ALL scarf. Every touchpoint reflected the LOVE:ALL spirit, where sport and art unite people and celebrate self-expression,” said FILA Malaysia.
Also present at the launch were fashion-forward personalities Arena Wan, Syed Shafiq, Tammy Leong, Jackson Wong and Hayden Wong, adding even more colour and style to the celebration.
The new FILA LOVE:ALL collection is now available at official FILA stores in Sunway Pyramid, Pavilion KL, Genting Sky Avenue, Mid Valley Southkey，CIOI City Mall, Putrajaya and FILA online.
