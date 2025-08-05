FILA LOVE:ALL unite SEA creative voices in “a celebration of play and inclusivity”

THINK of a game with zero rules, zero expectations and a whole lot of fun – that’s the spirit behind FILA LOVE:ALL, a vibrant new collection that celebrates the joy of playing purely for the love of the game, says FILA Malaysia.

The collection, launched last Saturday at Sunway Pyramid shopping mall in Petaling Jaya, is inspired by tennis where every match begins with “love”. It reimagines sport as a canvas for creativity, connection and self-expression.

At the heart of the collection are collaborations with three rising Southeast Asian artists: “SoSo” by MonKiddo from Malaysia, “Linh” by Bao Viet from Vietnam and “MM” by Madeitwhendrunk (MIWD) from Thailand. Each introduces original characters that embody the freedom to express without limits.

“Their creations reflect the collection’s core values: play, individuality and inclusivity. Together, the designs for this collection reflect one powerful message: 0 Rules, Just Play!” said FILA Malaysia.

Malaysia’s MonKiddo said: “My creation, SoSo, is a colourful monster that encourages people to embrace their quirks and be themselves because that’s what makes us amazing. With this collection, I hope people feel free to play, be loud, be weird and most importantly, be unapologetically themselves.”

Meanwhile, BaoViet said: “Sports and the arts are natural platforms for connection. My character, Linh blends traditional elements with a modern flair, symbolising cultural pride and freedom. I want to show that embracing our roots can be a powerful form of self-expression. It’s about honouring where you come from, while boldly owning who you are today.”