PUTRAJAYA: The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) will increase the Aidilfitri Rahmah MADANI Sale Programme (PJRM) in the final week of Ramadan, said Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali.

He said the initiative was initially planned for 723 sessions nationwide from March 17 to 30.

“We will hold additional Aidilfitri PJRM sessions to support those in need by offering essential goods under the Stock Keeping Unit (SKU) at discounts ranging from 10 to 30 per cent compared to market prices.

“The response has been highly encouraging, which is why we are intensifying efforts to organise as many sessions as possible, particularly in targeted communities,” he told reporters after the KPDN Monthly Assembly and Ihya Ramadan event here today.

Armizan said the implementation of Aidilfitri PJRM aims to alleviate the financial burden of the public, particularly in preparing for the upcoming Hari Raya.

He added that the public can check the locations and dates of Aidilfitri PJRM at https://www.kpdn.gov.my/ms/jualan-rahmah.

According to Armizan, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is set to visit selected locations this Thursday to personally monitor the pricing of goods on sale.

Meanwhile, at the event, Armizan handed over the Corporate Zakat Wakalah contribution from the Companies Commission of Malaysia, consisting of 34 dialysis machines worth RM1.3 million, to the Health Ministry and Waqaf An-Nur Corporation Bhd.